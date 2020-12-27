Teen passenger killed in wreck; drug use and speed suspected, Salisbury PD says

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46) — A 16-year-old is dead and 3 other teens were injured due to a car wreck where drug use and speed are suspected, Salisbury Police said on Sunday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a single-vehicle collision around 6:30 a.m. near Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury on Sunday.

Four teenagers were found suffering from injuries after their Mercedes SUV struck a tree.

A 16-year-old male died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident. The driver of the vehicle, Alex Garcia, 19, sustained minor injuries and was released from Rowan Regional Medical Center. Garcia was charged with misdemeanor death and failure to maintain his travel of lane. Speed and drug use are suspected and further charges may be pending, according to the police report.

An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old who were also injured in the wreck are listed in critical condition.

This remains an active investigation.

