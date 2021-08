SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead and a suspect is being sought in an overnight shooting in Salisbury, local police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1 a.m. on Sunday at 817 Carpenters Circle. Gary Lowe, 39, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has been given and there is no mention of an arrest. This remains an active investigation.