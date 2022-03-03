SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are searching for a suspect after a shooting near the Walmart on South Arlington Street in Salisbury that killed one person.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. An adult male was located across the street from the Walmart in a parking lot on Freeland Drive. The man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Investigators are still trying to locate a suspect, but do not believe there is a public safety concern at this time. There is a heavy police presence in the area and the public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

Details about what led up to the shooting are extremely limited at this time.