Salisbury teacher faces more child exploitation charges involving a 2nd victim

A Salisbury high school teacher already being held on ‘indecent liberty with a minor’ charges now faces additional child sexual exploitation charges with a second victim, officials said on Monday.
Salisbury High School teacher and eastern Rowan County resident Jason Carpintero, 51, faces additional charges after media was found on a ‘media’ device involving a second juvenile victim. Carpintero was already being housed at the Rowan County Detention Center from an earlier investigation and complaint involving possible sexual contact with a minor. That minor was not a student, the police report indicated. It is unclear whether or not the second victim was a student.
Officials say additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
