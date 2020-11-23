Salisbury teacher faces more child exploitation charges involving a 2nd victim

Rowan County
Rowan County Sheriff

A Salisbury high school teacher already being held on ‘indecent liberty with a minor’ charges now faces additional child sexual exploitation charges with a second victim, officials said on Monday.

Salisbury High School teacher and eastern Rowan County resident Jason Carpintero, 51, faces additional charges after media was found on a ‘media’ device involving a second juvenile victim. Carpintero was already being housed at the Rowan County Detention Center from an earlier investigation and complaint involving possible sexual contact with a minor. That minor was not a student, the police report indicated. It is unclear whether or not the second victim was a student.

Officials say additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

