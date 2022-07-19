ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Salisbury man is facing charges for breaking into a vehicle and stealing and using two credit cards, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies said 26-year-old Salisbury resident Karson Reece broke into a vehicle on July 5th on Random Drive and stole two credit cards from within the vehicle. On that same day, Reese used those cards a Salisbury Speedway gas station and then used them again at a Love’s gas station on Peeler Road to buy jumper cables.

Warrants were issued for his arrest on multiple charges including identity theft and breaking and entering and he was taken into custody on the evening of July 16. He received a $22,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance was on Monday.