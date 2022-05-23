ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rowan-Salisbury schools should expect bus delays due to severe weather Monday.

No buses rolled out until 3:00 p.m. Schools that dismiss at 3:30 p.m. should expect delays.

Due to a tornado warning in Rowan County, school closings were delayed until 2:45 p.m.

All students and staff were asked to shelter in place per tornado warning protocols at that time.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

The schools continue to monitor the weather conditions for any additional changes.