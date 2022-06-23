ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s a completely different take on the criminal justice system.

The Rowan County Board of Commissioners gave their seal of approval Monday for a county Veterans Treatment Court. If the court becomes a reality, it will join only five others in the state.

“There’s no magic wand to these things. It requires preparation, it requires planning,” said Rowan County Veterans Services Director Justan Mounts. “The idea behind it is to fulfill through community partnerships shortcomings that you have, whether it be sociological or psychological.”

The court would take veterans who have committed lower-level offenses, usually involving drugs and alcohol, and try to rehabilitate the root cause of their issues, rather than put them through the traditional criminal justice system. The program varies in length but is typically one year to one and half years.

“Instead of taking somebody and charging taxpayers hundreds of dollars a day to incarcerate an individual over however long a period of time, you’re taking somebody and stopping [the behavior],” said Veterans Treatment Court Advisor Matthew Saylor.

The program is tailored to each veteran’s need, but typically involves mental health counseling and housing and job assistance.

“It’s not a free pass. It’s very intensive. It’s very long. It’s very time-consuming, mentally and spiritually exhausting,” said Mounts.

Saylor says 35 percent of criminals in North Carolina are repeat offenders. He says the recidivism rate drops to about 10 percent for those who complete the program.

“If it weren’t for that mental issue in service that was developed, they probably wouldn’t be where they are at now. And all they need is a reset,” said Saylor.

Federal grants would likely pay for about half of the program costs, and Mounts says the other half could be offset by current investments in Rowan County Veterans Affairs.

County commissioners signed a resolution offering their support of the program, but it still needs to be approved by the state and district court before it becomes a reality.