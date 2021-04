ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Cleveland, N.C. woman bought a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize last week, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Tabetha Church bought her winning 50X The Cash from a grocery store on Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland. She claimed her prize last Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raeligh.

Church chose to receive her winnings as a lump sum of $600,000.

She took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.