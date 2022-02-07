Rowan County man charged with murder after reportedly stabbing and killing mom

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Rowan County arrested a 24-year-old Kannapolis man on Monday morning after he reportedly stabbed his mother in the chest with a large knife and killed her.

Investigators charged Hayden Perry Jones with the murder of 55-year-old Julie Bostian Corriher.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called out to the 100 block of Bostian Oaks Lane around 9:12 a.m. where they found Corriher lying in the yard near an outdoor camper.

Investigators located Jones at a home down the street and took him into custody. Jones was booked into Rowan County Detention Center and denied bond.