Rowan County man charged with murder after reportedly stabbing and killing mom

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Rowan County arrested a 24-year-old Kannapolis man on Monday morning after he reportedly stabbed his mother in the chest with a large knife and killed her.
Investigators charged Hayden Perry Jones with the murder of 55-year-old Julie Bostian Corriher.
According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called out to the 100 block of Bostian Oaks Lane around 9:12 a.m. where they found Corriher lying in the yard near an outdoor camper.
Investigators located Jones at a home down the street and took him into custody. Jones was booked into Rowan County Detention Center and denied bond.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.