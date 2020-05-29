Rowan County man charged with animal cruelty, accused of killing three dogs

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – A Rowan County man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities said he shot and killed his three dogs in a fit of rage after reportedly making threats to his estranged wife.

Linus Giles Goodman, 39, has been charged with three counts of felony animal cruelty.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from his estranged wife. She explained she and Goodman had been separated for about one month. She accused Goodman of threatening her, but deputies were not able to confirm through evidence the threats at that time.

On Monday, the wife showed deputies a text message she received from her husband with a picture of what appeared to be their three dogs deceased, covered in the bed of his truck.

The sheriff’s office was able to obtain arrest warrants on Goodman and severed them at his home located in the 11100 block of Cool Springs Road on Tuesday.

Goodman was issued a $7,500 secured bond and has since been released.