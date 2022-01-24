Rowan County health director says omicron continues to be a challenge

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It may sound like a broken record, but the more it’s being said, the more it seems to be getting worse–COVID cases reaching new peaks in hospitalizations, and in some counties, it feels like everyone is getting the virus.

“We didn’t have to get to this place,” said Rowan County Health Director Alyssa Harris. “We didn’t have to get to a place where it is very hard to find someone who hasn’t had COVID-19 at this point.”

“It is so incredibly important that we take a step back as a community, as a society to say, ‘hey, we don’t have to have the spread of disease where it is right now,” she added.

Rowan County is one of a handful in North Carolina now seeing something that has not been since the pandemic began–7-day positivity rates above 40%.

The numbers, which come from the CDC’s COVID Tracker, indicate Gaston (40.48%), Iredell (40.53%), Rowan (41.16%), and Union (42.26%) all have passed that benchmark.

But some counties that aren’t on that list are experiencing another issue–sharply increasing cases. Burke County, specifically, saw a 10% spike in their 7-day positivity rate, which has led to a spike in testing and a shortage of testing supplies.

“(Residents) were having to wait longer periods of times for their test results,” said Chae Moore with the Burke County Health Dept.

Burke’s current 32% positivity rate spiked so much they asked for assistance from the state in mass testing.

“It was kind of seeking out help before it became a problem,” said Moore.

While health officials are urging vaccinations, they are aware more needs to be done–and specifically, from those people trust.

“Once you’ve had that experience, please share your story, because that story can help save someone else’s life, or prevent them from getting severely ill, or keeping them from spreading to someone who could become severely ill. I think that explaining that chain of reactions and how we can prevent someone from becoming positive is so important,” said Harris.