Rowan County extends $100 COVID vaccine incentive program

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Rowan County is extending its $100 summer card program through September 13 amid rising COVID-19 case numbers, county officials told FOX 46 Charlotte.

The statewide program aimed at incentivizing North Carolinians to get vaccinated officially ended August 31.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the program was a success, with around 60% of adults fully vaccinated.

“In the first week after we switched to paying $100 for the first dose, we saw a 98% increase in vaccine recipients at some of our largest providers,” said Hattie Gawande, Senior Policy and Intergovernmental Affairs Advisor with NCDHHS.

Rowan County has been experiencing a recent surge in new cases with its percent positive rate standing at 22%, well above the state’s current rate of 14%.

Anyone who comes to Rowan Public Health for their first dose of the vaccine to get a card. Appointments are currently required to get a shot.

