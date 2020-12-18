Rowan County detention officer killed in Charlotte crash to be laid to rest Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officer Kara Alsup, a Rowan County detention officer who died after a serious crash on Interstate-85 in Charlotte last week, will be laid to rest in a ceremony in Rockwell Friday.

“I regret to inform you that at 12:24 hours today, Rowan County Detention Officer Kara Mariah Alsup succumbed to the severe injuries she sustained while involved in a tragic accident on Wednesday morning December 9, 2020,” the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Last Wednesday, Alsup, 25, got off her assignment at 6 a.m. and was driving home when she had to pull off I-85 near Brookshire Freeway.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, Alsup’s car was sideswiped by a dump truck that did not stop. Alsup then pulled off to the left shoulder to report the crash, and while waiting for troopers to respond, a Chevrolet pick-up truck rear-ended her.

Troopers estimate the truck was traveling at least 55 mph.

The driver of the truck involved was charged with reckless driving and failure to reduce speed.

The NC State Highway Patrol continues to investigate this incident.

A visitation will be held at Powlas-Station funeral home in Rockwell at 12:30 p.m. for friends and family, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.

A patrol car has been placed at the Liberty Street entrance to the Detention Center to serve as a memorial.

Online condolences can be made by clicking here.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE