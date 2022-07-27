ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rowan County deputies were shot at while they were in the middle of pursuing a teenage suspect Tuesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Multiple agencies began searching for a 17-year-old robbery suspect Tuesday near Highway 52. During the search, Michael Brown, 22, was driving by and fired at officers, according to the deputy’s report.

While the wanted teen was taken into custody, Brown was also arrested a short time later after trying to elude deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said two guns and multiple live rounds were found inside Brown’s vehicle.

He faces charges including felony assault on law enforcement with a firearm.

He received a $250,000 secured bond.

The Rockwell Police Department, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, and the Rockwell Rural Fire Department were all involved in the incident.