Rowan County Commissioner blows 3x the legal limit, charged with DWI, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Rowan County Commissioner Craig Pierce was arrested in Salisbury Sunday after blowing over three times the legal limit on a breathalyzer test, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Police said Rodney Craig Pierce, 65, was stopped on West Innes Street at Corriher Avenue on June 27.

According to the police report, Pierce blew a .26 on a breathalyzer test at the Salisbury Police Department.

He was charged with Driving While Impaired. He is due in court on July 30.