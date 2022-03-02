ROWAN COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nick Deal says he used to be “Mr. Tough Guy,” but within a matter of seconds, his whole life changed forever.

Deal was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure. After years of surgery and testing, he discovered his wife, Donna Deal, was a perfect match for kidney donation.

On Feb. 9, Donna donated her kidney in a successful surgery that gave Nick a second chance at life. But that kidney never made it home.

On the drive home from the hospital on Valentine’s Day, five days after receiving his new lease on life, Deal was involved in a tragic car accident. He was eventually airlifted back to the hospital with internal bleeding and irreversible damage to his new kidney. It was removed before the bandages of his donation surgery had even come off.

“You finally think you’re getting a break in life, to get your life together with the kidney disease and stuff, but it’s taken away from you again,” he said.

Deal is a Navy veteran, worked as a NASCAR pit crew member, and owned his own auto repair shop. Now, he says it takes all he has just to get out of bed in the morning.

“It broke my heart. It was just devastating, and I was so afraid for when he woke up because I knew it would be me that would be telling him,” said Donna.

Now, the Deals are back to square one. They’re searching for a new donor as they race against the clock.

“I’m only 62 years old. I’m too young to die from this,” said Deal through tears. “I hate to think of it that way, but my time is short. One foot is in the grave, and the other one’s about to go in.”

Deal’s blood type is A-, which means he can receive a donation from anyone with Type A or O blood. Donations don’t cost anything to the donor. Donors must have a normal renal function and no history of cancer.

If you believe you may be willing to help, call Donna Deal at (704) 642-6582.