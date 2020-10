ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A driver that drove off from a traffic stop while dragging two deputies from the vehicle was shot in the arm Wednesday morning, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

RCSO said deputies pulled over a white Mustang around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of US 601 near the Volonte Motel. A K-9 unit indicated that there could be narcotics in the car.