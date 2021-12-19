Armed & dangerous man out on bond is sought in Friday Rockwell shooting

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An armed and dangerous man who was already out on bond is wanted for a Friday evening shooting in Rockwell, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots around 6 p.m. Friday near 900 Carter Loop Road. 32-year-old Juan Gomez was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is now listed as in critical condition.

An initial investigation identified Mount Pleasant resident John Jandrew as the suspect. He had been out on bond for similar charges related to an incident that occurred in July.

Deputies are actively searching for Jandrew and he is considered armed and dangerous. He faces multiple charges including assault with intent to kill.