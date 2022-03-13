ROWAN COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was charged with murder after a woman was found dead on a bedroom floor Saturday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Melvin Morton, 60, of Salisbury was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by felon Sunday morning.

Deputies say they were called to a home on the 1900 block of Cannon Street in Rockwell reports of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, deputies were met by Morton in the living room of the home. When further searching the residence, deputies found the body of a woman laying on the bedroom floor.

That woman, identified as Kristy Hiatt, 48, was the victim of a gunshot wound and was dead.

Investigators continue to investigate this homicide.