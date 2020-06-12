Police searching for missing Rowan County woman who disappeared during camping trip

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who disappeared during a camping trip.

Amber Nicole Torrence, 34, is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 102 pounds, with dark brown hair, and brown eyes. She has several tattoos, with one being a chain around her ankle and another one being a sunflower on her lower leg.

Torrence left operating her 2008 Nissan Xterra, which was white in color with black trim, displaying a NC Tag # of BAZ7932. Her vehicle has a large white Bigfoot decal on the back glass, deputies said.

Amber was reported as being missing Thursday night, June 11, at about 10:30 p.m. by her grandmother, who Amber lives with. The grandmother reported that Amber left this past Saturday, June 6, at about lunchtime to go camping at the Uwharrie National Forest, in Montgomery County.

Amber advised she was going camping with someone, but did not provide information as to who it was, or any information as to the exact location of where her campsite would be, deputies said.

The grandmother advised that Amber is an avid camper and has been camping in the Uwharrie National Forest many times. Amber did leave with a camping-style backpack with extra clothes, wallet, money, food, water, and other various camping items, deputies said.

It is reported that Amber has talked with her father several times since she left on Saturday, but that he has not talked with her since Wednesday morning, June 10. During that conversation, Amber advised her father that she would be home Wednesday afternoon, but she never did show up.

Attempts by family members to reach Amber by phone since that conversation have been unsuccessful, with any phone calls going to voicemail. Family members advise that Amber has never done anything like this before, and that this is unlike her. Family members have reached out to Amber’s friends, but no one has heard from her at present. An ex-fiancé did advise that he saw Amber on Tuesday, at Go Burrito in Salisbury, but there are no other details of that encounter.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, US Forestry Service, and other search & rescue personnel have been called in to search in and around the Uwharrie National Forest, but there are no updates on the search there at present. Family and friends of Amber have been searching around Salisbury, and have been posting on social media that she is missing. Amber Nicole Torrence has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.

Anyone with information as to the location of Amber should contact Detective Cody Trexler, at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8713, or their local 911 Center, the sheriff’s office said.