ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after a reported traffic accident call in Rowan County turned into an officer-involved shooting.

According to Rowan County investigators, officers responded to the area of Rock Spring Road near Woodleaf Road at 8:36 p.m. Thursday night. Investigators say an officer-involved shooting took place soon after, in which a suspect was shot.

No officers were injured in the shooting, the suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Details about what led up to the officer-involved shooting were not immediately provided to Queen City News.