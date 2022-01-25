New safety measures coming to Rowan-Salisbury school sporting events

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury school board voted to buy 20 walk-through metal detectors that will be used in conjunction with several additional new safety enhancements that were added following a double shooting at a basketball tournament in December.

After the shooting, the district prohibited backpacks and large bags from all athletic events and hired a vendor to wand each guest as they enter. Security guards are also present to check small bags and purses upon arrival.

Now, the district says they’re taking it a step further. The district will pay $179,152 to purchase 20 metal detectors. Each high school will get two, each middle school will get one, and one will be used for district events.

“It’s really just another layer to help us reduce the chances of having another negative event,” said RSS Chief Operating Officer Anthony Vann.

Those who actually attend these events feel the more safety precautions, the better.

“I think we all have to admit to ourselves that we’re not living in the same age we were 25 years ago, 50 years ago,” said parent Leah Campion. “The small inconvenience for the safety of our staff, our students, our parents, anybody who comes to sporting events or to the school is really important. It’s a small price to pay.”

RSS also has policies in place that allow for the use of canines to sniff out narcotics and weapons. This district says they hope to continue utilizing canines but hope to clarify the procedures so more people understand what to expect.