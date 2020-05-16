Man flashes Salisbury police, gets arrested

A man in Salisbury who was displaying erratic behavior is now facing multiple charges, local officials say.

On May 6 around 9 a.m. officials in Rowan county were conducting traffic control near 11000 Bringle Ferry Road when a man came out of a nearby residence and started displaying unusual behavior. Stavros Feredinos, 29, got into his Volkswagen Jetta, drove down his driveway, where two deputies approached him. Feredinos exited the vehicle and began singing and making hand gestures while pulling down his pants and flashing his buttocks, the police report indicated. He stated that the stay at home order had him cooped up and apologized for his behavior.

Feredinos made repeated attempts to get back into his vehicle to retrieve an item, which led to an altercation.

The suspect was able to get back into his vehicle, put the car in reverse, and ended up dragging one of the officers about 60 feet and knocking him unconscious. The other officer had his foot run over.

The suspect fled in his car where he was eventually detained by Stanly and Rowan County police.

Feredinos had marijuana and other items in his car, which he tossed out of the window, the police report indicated.

The suspect faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and resisting.

Both officers are expected to recover.

Feredinos is being held on a $2 million bond.