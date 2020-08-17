Man dies after being struck in the head during argument, Rowan CO. officials say

A man in Rowan County who was struck in the head during an argument has died after suffering a seizure, local officials say.
Officers responded to calls regarding an assault around 11 p.m. Sunday at 2603 Windswept Way in Rockwell. Billy Joe Carpenter, 47, was found lying in a driveway apparently suffering from a seizure, according to the police report. Fire and Medic officials both tended to Carpenter, however, he was pronounced dead a short time later.
An initial investigation showed that the suspect, Jay Lear, 42, and Carpenter were with a group of people and a confrontation began between the two men.
During the argument Lear struck Carpenter in the head with a stick, and Carpenter suffered a seizure as a result.
Lear is charged with manslaughter and was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center.
This remains an active investigation.
