Large amount of heroin seized on I-85 in Rowan County

Two men with criminal history face charges after taking officials on a police chase that reached over 110 mph at times, local officials said on Wednesday.

Officials attempted to conduct a traffic stop on I-85 in Salisbury Tuesday around 2 p.m. The 2004 black Cadillac Escalade pulled over and then took and reached speeds of 110 mph, the police report stated.

Officials observed multiple items being thrown from the vehicle. they were later determined to be drug paraphernalia.

Eventually the vehicle pulled over and the two occupants surrendered.

About 100 grams of heroin valued at $7,000 was seized.

Greenville, South Carolina resident Terrance ‘Bronc’ Butler, 42, and Archdale, North Carolina resident Brandon Phillips, 26, were both arrested and face multiple charges including drug trafficking.

Butler was already on a federal supervised release and Phillips has an extensive history of drug violations.

Both were given $100,000 bond.

