Landscaper drowns in Rowan County after having seizure

A man who was doing landscape work with his brother in Rowan county drowned after having a seizure and falling into the water, local authorities say.

Rescue crews responded to calls regarding a possible drowning near 300 Rendleman Road on High Rock Lake.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, had been contracted for landscaping and had a seizure and fell into the water, officials say. He was underwater for approximately 45 minutes. The man was working with his brother, the police report indicated.

This is a developing story.

