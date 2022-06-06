ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An illegal gambling operation has been shut down and its operator has been arrested following a yearlong undercover investigation in Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Detectives began investigating Duck Arcade Sweepstakes on Mooresville Road in Salisbury back in March of last year. Undercover agents played server-based video games, which allowed players to get cash equal to credits, the sheriff’s report indicated.

During a search warrant executed this past April, multiple illegal gaming stations were discovered and money in excess of 126,000 as well as guns was seized, deputies said.

41-year-old Jindeng Dong was found to be the operator of the business and was arrested after a search warrant was executed on his home in Salisbury.

NC SBI, Homeland Security, and Salisbury Police assisted in the operation. He faces multiple charges including gambling and gaming machine-related charges.

Deputies say more arrests are expected.