Huntersville man charged with rape

A Huntersville man is in custody facing rape charges stemming from an assault that was reported last month, local authorities say.

Huntersville resident Martin Marquez, 41, faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree rape.

Officials received a tip on June 12 regarding multiple sexual assaults that occurred in 2006 with one victim who was an acquaintance of Marquez.

Several witnesses were interviewed and evidence was gathered and warrants were served on Marquez.

He was arrested on Monday.

