Gun, drugs seized after Rowan County police chase

Three men were arrested and a gun that was thrown from a window during a police chase was seized, according to authorities.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Tuesday on a vehicle occupied by four people near North Salisbury Ave. in Spencer. A canine was able to detect drugs and when the occupants were told their vehicle was going to be inspected, they fled and a chase ensued.

During the chase a gun was thrown from the vehicle, the police report indicated, and was recovered by police.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Statesville Blvd. and the suspects were arrested.

East Spencer resident Damian Bell, 27, and Salisbury residents Ahmad Adams, 34 and Cedric Matchett II, 29, all face multiple charges including narcotics and drugs possession. It is unclear why the fourth occupant of the vehicle was not charged.

Cocaine and marijuana were taken from the vehicle

All three men have criminal history including robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and resisting.

