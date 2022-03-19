ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fugitive who was on the run since 2020 was caught following a high-speed pursuit in Rowan County, the local sheriff said on Saturday.

An investigation began on Wednesday regarding 40-year-old Nathaniel Neri, who was wanted since 2020 on a federal probation warrant.

Neri was tracked to a residence in Rowan County, his vehicle was located, and deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, however, Neri fled and a high-speed pursuit ensued, according to the deputies report.

Neri then crashed and fled on foot leaving a passenger in the vehicle. He was captured a short time later.

Back at the residence that he was seen leaving, a search was conducted and multiple guns, and drugs including suspected heroin and cocaine were seized. The drugs seized were worth over $130,000, deputies said.

Neri faces multiple charges including felony gun possession, stolen gun possession, and drug trafficking. He has a previous criminal history that includes resisting, larceny, drug-related charges, and assault. His bond is over $2 million.