Fraudulent Rowan Co. farm equipment website being investigated

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fraudulent website that falsely claims it sells farm equipment out of Rowan county is being investigated, local officials said on Sunday.

Local officials say they have receieved multiple reports from victims who trited to purchase tractors and farm equipment through a website for a companyt called B&C Tractor Trader, which is listed as being located in Woodleaf at 1686 Carson Road.

Officials visited that address, a private residence, and the homeowner said multiple people have come by the home to inquire about farm equipment.

One victim was defrauded of $11,000 from a purchase.

The website is still active and work is being done to have the site shut down, officials said.