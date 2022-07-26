ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman who allegedly was attempting to set her ex-boyfriend’s house on fire set the wrong house on fire, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 a.m. last Friday to a home in Rowan County’s Gold Hill community.

Detectives learned a local homeowner observed someone who looked like they were attempting to set a neighbor’s front porch on fire. They called the neighbor, told them what was going on, and the victim came outside and saw the fire, according to Rowan County Sheriff Major John Sifford. The victim also found a propane tank and bundles of wood, the major said.

The victim observed a woman standing all the way down his long driveway and she had one of his dogs, the major said. The victim went and retrieved a rifle and approached her and she fled in a vehicle. The victim was able to get the license plate of the suspect.

Shortly thereafter, another neighbor came over, spoke with the homeowner, and said the description of the woman matched that of an ex-girlfriend of his, 49-year-old Stanly County resident Christie Jones.

Deputies went to Jones’ home, interviewed her, and she was arrested a short time later and now faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of the dog, and first-degree arson.

Jones received a $100,000 bond.