ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a man died in a campfire, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on St. Peters Church Road. Deputies said Michael Kitchke, 57, who lived at the address, had died due to a campfire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.