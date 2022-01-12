COVID-19 cases continue to go up at a record rate in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — State and county numbers across North Carolina show that COVID-19’s omicron variant is being felt in some spots more than others.

Rowan County, for instance, has a rising COVID positivity rate that is starting to worry local health officials. Over 3,000 new cases have been documented in the last two weeks, and the county’s positivity rate is over 31%.

“It’s the highest it has been since the pandemic hit,” said Amy Smith with the Rowan County Dept. of Public Health.

Health officials in Rowan County have been urging people to get vaccinated. The current vaccination rate in the county is at 42%, according to state data, which they believe is compounding case counts.

“Our data from the state is showing 1 out of every 3 people in Rowan County is testing positive,” said Smith. “But what our Board of Health told us, with all the home tests that are available, we’re probably looking at 1 out of every 2.”

Some counties, however, are starting to see downticks in COVID cases. According to data from the CDC, Burke, Gaston, Iredell, and Stanly counties have seen a stabilization or downtick in cases. While incremental, they are some of the first downticks seen in weeks.

“We still have two or three weeks until we get to the ‘lower than 10%, close to 5% positivity rate’ that we would expect,” said Chris Marsicano with Davidson College.

Hospitalizations have hit pandemic highs across the state, with nearly 4,100 people hospitalized.

“I think until hospitalizations go down, it is a risk to get sick, whether it’s COVID or not,” said Marsicano.