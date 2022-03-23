ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Rowan County have arrested a convicted felon on multiple charges after he attempted to run from deputies during a traffic stop.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Darius Holtzclaw was pulled over in a 2007 Lincoln MKZ on Tuesday, after which he immediately jumped out of the vehicle. Investigators say Holtzclaw ran approximately 150 yards before deputies apprehended him.

During the pursuit, Holtzclaw attempted to throw a hard-cased bag. The bag contained 264 suspected Ecstasy tablets, 64 grams of suspected marijuana, and five grams of Molly. The drugs had a street value of more than $8,000.

During a probable cause search of the suspect’s vehicle, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol was found as well as more drugs.

Investigators say Holtzclaw is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from owning or possessing a firearm. He is also listed as a Project Safe Offender and is a suspected gang member.

Holtzclaw was charged with two counts of trafficking in MDMA Ecstasy, possession with intent to sell or deliver, felony possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and carrying a concealed handgun. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.

Holtzclaw’s lengthy criminal history includes possession of a firearm by a felon; possession with intent to sell or distribute; carrying a concealed gun; resisting, obstructing, or delaying a police officer; and possession of drug paraphernalia.