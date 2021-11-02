Silver Alert issued for missing endangered 19-year-old China Grove woman

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered 19-year-old woman from China Grove, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Officials said to be on the lookout for Hannah Canupp who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Canupp is described as 5’1” tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long blond hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black skirt.

Anyone who may have seen Canupp or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the China Grove Police Department at 074-216-8500.