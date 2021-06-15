Sex offender charged in last week’s deadly shooting near China Grove

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An arrest has been made after a man was found fatally shot in a vehicle in China Grove last week, authorities said on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a single-vehicle accident last Wednesday near 1000 Saw Road near China Grove.

Edward Gouge III was found outside of an overturned Honda and was pronounced dead on the scene. The next day the medical examiner discovered a gunshot wound and an investigation began.

Rene Gomez Jr., 31, was identified as the suspect a short time later and authorities soon learned that he was currently incarcerated due to failing to identify an address change as a registered sex offender.