One person was confirmed dead following a fire involving two vehicles in Rowan County, local officials said on Sunday.
Officials responded to calls regarding a multiple vehicle car accident on I-85 southbound by the Old Beatty Ford Road exit in China Grove near mile marker 65. One person was pronounced dead by the Bostian Heights Fire Department.
Officials were encouraging travelers to seek alternate routes as the investigation continues and roads were shut down.
Kannapolis Fire, Rowan EMS, and NCSHP were among the departments that responded to the scene.
LATEST HEADLINES
- 1 killed in fiery I-85 wreck in China Grove, officials say
- Missing 91-year-old Hickory woman found safe
- Tar Heels move into Top 25; Wolfpack knock out Liberty
- Rain could affect your holiday travel plans on Wednesday
- 15-year-old suspect in custody after 8 were injured in active shooter incident at Wisconsin mall