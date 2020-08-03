Child custody battle leads to Kannapolis shooting, police say

A ‘heated’ child custody battle resulted in a shooting that luckily left nobody injured, officials said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls on July 26 regarding gunshots near 185 Lenncass Drive. Raul Morales Jr., who was in the home at the time, told officials he was watching television when the bathroom window shattered. Neighbors soon came over to check to see if Morales was injured.

An initial investigation showed that Morales is in a ‘heated’ child custody battle with his ex-girlfriend. An immediate search began for Concord resident Miranda Jenkins, 38, and Kannapolis resident Avondale Hampton, 35, and shortly after both were taken into custody.

They both face multiple charges including firing a gun into an occupied home.