Body of missing Kannapolis woman found in ‘wooded area’ in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The body of a 45-year-old woman reported missing Sunday in Kannapolis was found in Rowan County Tuesday in a wooded area off a roadway, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a person driving near Shuping Mill Road and Alana Drive noticed what they thought looked to be a body in the woods and reported it to RCSO.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a woman’s body a short distance into a wooded area off the roadway and covered with “plant material.”

RCSO said investigators checked possible missing persons cases in the region and identified the woman as 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Becerra.

Becerra’s son was reported missing by her son on Sunday, March 21. He told police he had last heard from her on March 17.

RCSO said detectives are working with the Kannapolis Police Department in the investigation.

Becerra’s body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. Officials said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Allen at 704-216-8715, or 1st. Sgt. Oliver Greene at 704-216-8686, or 1st. Lt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8711, or to call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.