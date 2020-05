ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – A body was discovered inside a Rowan County home that was destroyed by a fire Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The fire happened at 1:53 p.m. Thursday, May 28 at 150 Crestwood Drive in China Grove.

As fire personnel got to the scene they located a body inside the home. The Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to assist in the investigation.