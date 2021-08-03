Arrests made after 79-year-old Rowan County woman was found dead in her home

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two suspects have been arrested following a months-long investigation after a 79-year-old woman was found dead inside of her home in Gold Hill, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Robert Singletary, 30, was arrested on Tuesday and Douglas Patrick, 24, was arrested on Tuesday. Both have been charged with murder.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering on June 10 at a home at 730 Wyatt Grove church Road in Gold Hill. The homeowner Judy Hoffner, 79, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Singletary was already being held in Cleveland County on an unrelated incident.

NC SBI and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office both worked on the investigation over the course of the last two months.