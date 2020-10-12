Arrest made after 2 die from drug overdose in Rowan County

A man who is suspected of selling drugs to two victims who died from an overdose this summer has been arrested in Rowan County, local officials said.

Officers responded to calls regarding multiple fatalities on June 7 at 665 Childers Road. Two victims were found dead and police said there were no signs of foul play.

An autopsy showed both victims died from acute Fentanyl poisoning mixed with other drugs and alcohol.

An initial investigation identified Marcus Eudy, 28, as the suspect who sold the drugs to the victims, and a search warrant was issued for his arrest.

Eudy was taken into custody on Sunday and faces multiple charges including death by distribution.

