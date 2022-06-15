ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s a story you’ve likely heard many times, animal shelters are overrun with pets and just can’t keep up.

But the problem is getting so out of hand, shelters are having to make some tough choices. Workers at the Rowan County Animal Shelter say if people continue dropping off pets at this rate, they’re concerned they’ll have to end their years-long streak of no unnecessary euthanasia.

When looking through adoptable pets at the Rowan shelter, you’ll notice an interesting piece of information. The shelter lists a “Last Day Available for Adoption” date with each pet.

“We used to not be quite as transparent about it, but we found that transparency seems to really be quite important,” said Shelter Supervisor Maria Pannell.

That date tells animal lovers that the shelter can only hold pets for a certain length of time. If the shelter is full when that date hits, they’ll have to make some tough decisions.

“We do grant extensions if we have space, so it’s not necessarily a concrete thing. But it does kind of let people know the odds that we’re working with,” said Pannell.

Pannell says the shelter hasn’t had to unnecessarily euthanize a dog in over five years, or a cat in over three years. She attributes that success to money from county commission that allows the shelter to hold more ‘80% off’ adoption events. Prior to the extra funding from the county, she says the shelter’s euthanasia rate was at least 70 percent.

With more surrenders during puppy and kitten season, the shelter is currently almost at capacity.

“We don’t have to come to this. I was kind of hoping that we had gotten past all the euthanasia, especially when they’re healthy like this and they’re little and they deserve a chance,” said shelter visitor Traci Sharp.

A new building at the shelter is currently under construction. But they say the goal of the space isn’t to make more room for animals, just to improve the quality of the housing. Therefore, the solution lies completely with the community.

The shelter says surrendering animals to them should always be a last resort. They recommend turning to social media or rescue groups first. They also strongly encourage spay and neuter as an option to reduce the number of litters they get.