Rowan County
Undercover Facebook chat leads to sex offense charges against Mooresville man
Man accused of killing step-father in Rowan County, investigators say
New COVID-19 death reported in Rowan County
Rowan County confirms first case of COVID-19
Missing Rowan County 16-year-old found safe
More Rowan County Headlines
Police raid suspected gambling operation in Rowan CO.
Missing Rowan County man diagnosed with schizophrenia could be heading to Tennessee
Rowan County mother accused of fracturing 1-month-old’s ribs, arm because ‘infant was crying’
Sheriff: 16-year-old, with possible Latin street gang ties, arrested on drug and weapons charges
2nd teacher charged with sending explicit photos to student
Video
Armed robbery of NC cab driver sparks multi-county chase; ends in fatal shooting of suspect
Video
Man accused of leading law enforcement on chase in stolen vehicle on I-85
Rowan County teacher exchanged explicit images with student, police say
NCDOT prepares for icy conditions in I-40 corridor
Video
Elderly person injured in fire in Rowan County