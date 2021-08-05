Rottweilers euthanized after attacking 4 people, including child, in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The two Rottweilers that attacked four people, including a child, last week in Raleigh have been euthanized, Animal Control confirmed.

The attack happened July 25 around 2:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of Summerland Drive, which is off Lynn Road, according to Raleigh police.

A boy, around 10 years old, was playing outside his home, according to a neighbor who witnessed the incident.

The witness said he saw two large Rottweilers running nearby and told the boy to go inside his home.

After the boy was told to go inside his home, the two dogs ran and jumped on the boy, attacking him.

The boy’s father then came outside and was bitten by at least one of the dogs, the neighbor said.

Cyril Alhaj Chesson (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

The father then stabbed one of the dogs, and both of the dogs ran from the area.

Police arrived and secured the animals around 3:25 p.m.

The dogs were held under bite quarantine for 10 days at the animal shelter before they were euthanized Thursday morning, said Dr. Jennifer Federico, Animal Services director.

Cyril Alhaj Chesson, 39, who lives a street over from where the attack happened, was arrested and charged with attack by a dangerous dog and was cited with animal at large.

CBS 17 confirmed Chesson’s dogs were involved in two 2019 incidents.

On Feb. 3, 2019, Chesson was cited for two counts of dog at large and two counts of unlawful biting, police said. The animals were transported to Wake County Animal Shelter for a 10-day quarantine.

Later that month on Feb. 28, a person went onto Chesson’s yard and began petting the tethered dogs when they became aggressive, police said. Chesson then agreed to an at-home 10-day quarantine of the dogs.