Ronnie Long one of five innocent men to receive pardons in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Ronnie Long, a Concord man who spent 44 years behind bars for a rape he didn’t commit, received a pardon from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper Thursday.

Long was freed from prison on Aug. 27 after the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, deemed his constitutional right to a fair trial were denied.

Long told FOX 46 in October that he was struggling with the basics of life without a full pardon, and said he was living on donations.

“This is what I’m living on. I’m living on donations from the kindness of people heart to take my situation and look at it with some compassion and say, I’m going to give him five dollars,” he said in his October interview.

In North Carolina, a person deemed wrongfully convicted can only receive a max of $750,000 from the state. They’re eligible for $50,000 each year they’re imprisoned.

“How in the hell with all the constitutional violations in my case, it took my 44 years to show the people to do the right thing, the state still ain’t do nothing?” Long questioned.

On Thursday, Long was one of five men pardoned by Gov. Cooper. The others included Teddy Lamont Isbell, Sr., Kenneth Manzie Kagonyera, Damian Miguel Mills and Larry Jerome Williams, Jr.

“We must continue to work to reform our justice system and acknowledge when people have been wrongly convicted,” Cooper said. “I have carefully reviewed the facts in each of these cases and, while I cannot give these men back the time they served, I am granting them Pardons of Innocence in the hope that they might be better able to move forward in their lives.”

All five men are now eligible to fire a claim under North Carolina law for compensation.

