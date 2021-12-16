Rifle found inside stolen SUV where 6 NC youths were shot, 2 killed, police report shows

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham Police Department incident report on the shooting that left two teenagers dead and four children injured revealed new information on what was found at the scene.

Durham police said a group of six youths were in a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe when they were shot – two of them fatally. The SUV was reported stolen from a location in Durham on Dec. 12.

According to the incident report, officers found a Winchester Model 88 lever-action rifle inside the crashed SUV. Police said the gun is worth around $350. The report didn’t indicate if the gun was stolen or not.

A 19-year-old, Isaiah Carrington of Durham, along with a 15-year-old girl, were killed in the shooting that occurred just after 3 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Eugene and Mathison streets, police said.

Carrington was a former Northern High and Performance Learning Center student, Durham Public Schools said.

DPS identified the 15-year-old as Ariuna Cotton, a Hillside High School student.

A memorial was held Tuesday at the spot where the shooting occurred. Family and friends signed a poster in memory of Cotton.

Her grandmother, who wants to go by Ann, said she didn’t know Cotton had left the house the morning of the shooting until she got a knock at the door.

“I thought she was in the house. I never knew that she had left from out of the house until I got a knock on the door and they told me something had happened,” she said.

She said Cotton was with the wrong people at the wrong time, and that she is helping Cotton’s five siblings deal with this loss.

“I want to know why they took her life, what was so bad that they had to take her life? That’s what I want to know, why?” she said.

Cotton’s family said she loved to sing and dance, and that her mother always wanted her to be an artist or a singer. They said Cotton had just lost her mother earlier this year.

The other shooting victims are a 17-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy. Authorities said a 15-year-old boy was also in the car at the time, but he was not shot.

One of the victims, the 17-year-old girl, was still in critical condition at last check, her family told CBS 17.

CBS 17 reporters Steve Sbraccia and Crystal Price both spoke with Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews later in the day on Monday when Andrews, along with the mayor and several other leaders, held a joint briefing at Durham police headquarters.

Sbraccia asked Andrews how many involved in the incident are known to the police.

“I don’t have that information and it’s not relevant,” she said.

Sbraccia wanted to know why it isn’t relevant.

The chief replied again, “I don’t have that information.”

Police said they’re working to develop a timeline leading up to the shooting to provide leads for investigators.

“We don’t know what’s behind the shooting this morning,” Andrews said on Monday. “We need people to come forward and if can get that information, we could potentially be able to prosecute.”

CBS 17 also wanted to know if the shooting was intertwined with other similar crimes here in Durham.

The chief said they won’t know until they go deeper into the investigation.

Andrews said the shootings left her outraged and saddened.

She said it’s not a random incident but stopped short of calling it gang violence when asked specifically about that by Price.

“I would call it a crisis,” said the chief. “I would call it a crisis to be sure.”

If anyone has any information about this case, they are encouraged to call Investigator Crumbley with Durham Police at 919-560-4440, ext. 29163 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.