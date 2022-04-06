(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The bird flu is devastating some North Carolina poultry farms, and that could impact your wallet at restaurants and grocery stores.

The state Department of Agriculture says 90,000 commercial turkeys and 280,000 chickens had to be killed in seven flocks in the state to try and stop the spread of bird flu.

Fried chicken is dished out daily at Mert’s Heart and Soul restaurant in Uptown Charlotte.

“About 500 pounds of chicken on a weekend,” said James Bazzelle, the restaurant’s owner.

Fried chicken is on almost every plate.

“Price of chicken has already skyrocketed now,” said Bazzelle.

Bazzelle has been forking over more money for chicken. He says the price per pound jumped up by 75 cents to a dollar from the pre-pandemic cost.

“We’re going to get chicken. It’s just the cost of the chicken and how long it will last,” said Bazzelle.

Now he’s got another worry, bird flu. The virus is ravaging farms in North Carolina.

“This virus is in our state. It’s in our backyard. It could be anywhere across the state in any county,” said Dr. Mike Martin, state veterinarian in North Carolina.

The food supply is safe, and there’s no health risk to humans, but the Department of Agriculture says farmers had to kill more than 300-thousand turkeys and chickens in North Carolina to keep the bird flu from spreading.

“We’re encouraging people to keep all their birds enclosed indoors in the coop, anything that we can keep them away from harm with these wild birds,” said Dr. Martin.

Chicken is a big part of the menu here at Mert’s. With the price increase, Bazzelle hasn’t always passed that on to customers. Sometimes he just has to eat it.

“What’s the impact going to be on us directly? Will it be short term or long term?” asked Bazzelle.

Maybe not too long.

“Hopefully as we get into warmer weather this virus will eventually die out,” said Dr. Martin.

That could mean possibly dropping the price of your dinner plate full of meat and potatoes.