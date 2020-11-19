Reported something stolen? This list of 129 unclaimed items may have your name on it

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Each item tells a story. From a Saturn Telescope Model 60AZ-M to a decorative moose, more than 120 items remain unclaimed in Caldwell County.

Tucked away at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the unclaimed items sit, hoping to once again be of use to someone.

The items listed below have been compared to items reported as stolen and remain unclaimed.

The sheriff’s office says anyone who may have or claim interest in an item can make a formal claim no later than 30 days from Nov. 17, 2020, or the items will be sold and disposed of.

1. Saturn Telescope Model 60AZ-M

2. Nintendo 64/Sony playstation

3. Yellow black and decker drill

4. Black and Decker Circular Saw

5. 1/2″ Electric Craftsman drill

6. Milwaukee Sawzall

7. US Coins

8. 4 PRO COMP MUD TIRES 30X9.50R15LT AND 1 YOKOHAMA P195/55r1584t TIRE

9. Task force palm sander

10. JVC CD player

11. 2 455 Oldsmobile heads, 2 Moroso valve covers, intake

12. Dewalt saw

13. Bryan Harvey John Smoltz, Mark McGuire baseball cards, one 1881 silver dollar, 33 cents change

14. Mans watch, cd holder with various cds

15. Camo tree stand

16. 4 mud tires/rims/in impound lot

17. Dewalt Cutting tool/battery pack

18. Set of Collectible knives

19. Wen Soldering gun

20. Kobalt bolt cutters

21. Gold? Necklace

22. black Sanyo Tv

23. wht Toshiba TV w/DVD player

24. black Proscan TV

25. silver Sanyo TV

26. Samsung TV

27. Dynex TV

28. Green large tote bucket

29. Lot of security cameras

30. lot of 129 assorted watches

31. tire iron and floor jack

32. Craftsman saw model G0441

33. Harmony spray skirt, kayak life preserver, 1 gold whistle, 1 red whistle, 1 black knife in sheath, cold weather

34. blanket, silver hook

35. next book tablet, blk box, silver belt buckle, angel charm, silver ring, silver watch, gold ring, lock with keys

36. gray craftsman toolbox

37. zenith video camera

38. Lot of Dewalt tools in bag and charger

39. Blue backpack and Playstation

40. LG Television

41. Gold colored chain, pendant ring, bracelet

42. camo box with various jewelry blk pearl necklace and in black case

43. various coins and watches, necklace

44. Nike Soccer Cleats

45. Briggs&Stratton pressure washer

46. Craftsman Air Compressor

47. box with earrings

48. Colt sheath w/eagle head

49. stanley socket set

50. kenwood amp, magnetic flashlight, diagnostic ck tool

51. alpine box speaker

52. 3 Playstation 2’s

53. Cub Cadet lawn mower

54. Troy Built riding mower

55. single axle open trailer wooden deck

56. black backpack

57. wooden box with various items

58. noise gate line driver and new circuit tester

59. Plush sock and throw set(red)

60. Plush sock and throw set(white)

61. TomTom GPS

62. Cars PSP game

63. Set of Sony Speakers

64. Red spotlight, tripod flashlight, Multi tool, pocket knife

65. Welding helmet and Hobart gloves

66. Various chargers

67. Yellow Honda Foreman 4 wheeler and green battery charger

68. CD case with various cds

69. punch tool and keychain with allen wrench

70. Skil Saw saw

71. decorative moose

72. Phillips DVD player(home theater), amplifier, Downtown Abbey box set, cord

73. Black and Decker Miter Saw

74. Dewalt Planer

75. black and red Nike shoes

76. black and red Puma shoes

77. BatteryTender

78. red and black socket set

79. Ryobi cordless drill/ryobi reciproacting saw and battery pack

80. Large box of coins in both cardboard and plastic coin holders

81. Black Under Armour Backpack

82. 1 old fashioned hand drill, one black flashlight, one hammer, one wrench, one zippo lighter

83. Black & Decker Quantum Pro Drill

84. 1 bag of packaged sterile gloves

85. 1 ring in plastic case

86. Black & Decker Air Station

87. Blue tote with misc tools

88. 8 fishing poles

89. Porter cable Heat Gun

90. Black&Decker Skil Saw

91. 4 tool bags w/various items

92. Fender Acoustic Guitar

93. Milwaukee Drill

94. Craftsman 4 cycle weedeater

95. Murray Leafblower

96. Echo weed trimmer

97. Shindaiwa weed eater

98. Echo weed trimmer

99. Homelite power saw in case

100.Campbell Haus air compresser

101. Craftsman Evovl Circular saw

102. Kobalt Air Hopper Gun

103. Diamond Plate tool box with misc tools

104. Craftsman tool box with tools

105. Craftsman jack

106. Stihl Hedgetrimmer

107. Poulan Power Saw

108. Leatherman Tool

109. Gold rope bracelet

110. Plastic bag with gold jewelry

111. Assorted jewelry in plastic bag

112. Master hand grinder

113. Husky air compressor

114. Sigma Camera Lense

115. Samsung Camcorder

116. Stihl chainsaw in case

117. Karcher Pressure Washer

118. Stihl power saw

119. Tradesman Chop Saw

120. Rachet tool set in bifold box

121. Stanley Jump Box

122. Stihl Bar Chain Oil

123. Schumacher Battery Charger

124. Mr Boston box with various tools

125. Crossbow with scope

126. Bosch Palm Router

127. Pittsburgh Red Handled Flat Screwdriver

128. Sweet Sixteen Charm

129. Assorted jewelry in plastic bag & car stereo

“If you wish to make claim to any item, you may make claim by contacting the Evidence Custodian, or Lt. Shelly Hartley at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-759-1554. Claimants are required to provide Proof of Ownership at the time the claim is made.”

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said there will be additional power tools sold separately as well as a number of bicycles that will be sold as one lot.

