Reported something stolen? This list of 129 unclaimed items may have your name on it

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Each item tells a story. From a Saturn Telescope Model 60AZ-M to a decorative moose, more than 120 items remain unclaimed in Caldwell County.
Tucked away at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the unclaimed items sit, hoping to once again be of use to someone.
The items listed below have been compared to items reported as stolen and remain unclaimed.
The sheriff’s office says anyone who may have or claim interest in an item can make a formal claim no later than 30 days from Nov. 17, 2020, or the items will be sold and disposed of.
1. Saturn Telescope Model 60AZ-M
2. Nintendo 64/Sony playstation
3. Yellow black and decker drill
4. Black and Decker Circular Saw
5. 1/2″ Electric Craftsman drill
6. Milwaukee Sawzall
7. US Coins
8. 4 PRO COMP MUD TIRES 30X9.50R15LT AND 1 YOKOHAMA P195/55r1584t TIRE
9. Task force palm sander
10. JVC CD player
11. 2 455 Oldsmobile heads, 2 Moroso valve covers, intake
12. Dewalt saw
13. Bryan Harvey John Smoltz, Mark McGuire baseball cards, one 1881 silver dollar, 33 cents change
14. Mans watch, cd holder with various cds
15. Camo tree stand
16. 4 mud tires/rims/in impound lot
17. Dewalt Cutting tool/battery pack
18. Set of Collectible knives
19. Wen Soldering gun
20. Kobalt bolt cutters
21. Gold? Necklace
22. black Sanyo Tv
23. wht Toshiba TV w/DVD player
24. black Proscan TV
25. silver Sanyo TV
26. Samsung TV
27. Dynex TV
28. Green large tote bucket
29. Lot of security cameras
30. lot of 129 assorted watches
31. tire iron and floor jack
32. Craftsman saw model G0441
33. Harmony spray skirt, kayak life preserver, 1 gold whistle, 1 red whistle, 1 black knife in sheath, cold weather
34. blanket, silver hook
35. next book tablet, blk box, silver belt buckle, angel charm, silver ring, silver watch, gold ring, lock with keys
36. gray craftsman toolbox
37. zenith video camera
38. Lot of Dewalt tools in bag and charger
39. Blue backpack and Playstation
40. LG Television
41. Gold colored chain, pendant ring, bracelet
42. camo box with various jewelry blk pearl necklace and in black case
43. various coins and watches, necklace
44. Nike Soccer Cleats
45. Briggs&Stratton pressure washer
46. Craftsman Air Compressor
47. box with earrings
48. Colt sheath w/eagle head
49. stanley socket set
50. kenwood amp, magnetic flashlight, diagnostic ck tool
51. alpine box speaker
52. 3 Playstation 2’s
53. Cub Cadet lawn mower
54. Troy Built riding mower
55. single axle open trailer wooden deck
56. black backpack
57. wooden box with various items
58. noise gate line driver and new circuit tester
59. Plush sock and throw set(red)
60. Plush sock and throw set(white)
61. TomTom GPS
62. Cars PSP game
63. Set of Sony Speakers
64. Red spotlight, tripod flashlight, Multi tool, pocket knife
65. Welding helmet and Hobart gloves
66. Various chargers
67. Yellow Honda Foreman 4 wheeler and green battery charger
68. CD case with various cds
69. punch tool and keychain with allen wrench
70. Skil Saw saw
71. decorative moose
72. Phillips DVD player(home theater), amplifier, Downtown Abbey box set, cord
73. Black and Decker Miter Saw
74. Dewalt Planer
75. black and red Nike shoes
76. black and red Puma shoes
77. BatteryTender
78. red and black socket set
79. Ryobi cordless drill/ryobi reciproacting saw and battery pack
80. Large box of coins in both cardboard and plastic coin holders
81. Black Under Armour Backpack
82. 1 old fashioned hand drill, one black flashlight, one hammer, one wrench, one zippo lighter
83. Black & Decker Quantum Pro Drill
84. 1 bag of packaged sterile gloves
85. 1 ring in plastic case
86. Black & Decker Air Station
87. Blue tote with misc tools
88. 8 fishing poles
89. Porter cable Heat Gun
90. Black&Decker Skil Saw
91. 4 tool bags w/various items
92. Fender Acoustic Guitar
93. Milwaukee Drill
94. Craftsman 4 cycle weedeater
95. Murray Leafblower
96. Echo weed trimmer
97. Shindaiwa weed eater
98. Echo weed trimmer
99. Homelite power saw in case
100.Campbell Haus air compresser
101. Craftsman Evovl Circular saw
102. Kobalt Air Hopper Gun
103. Diamond Plate tool box with misc tools
104. Craftsman tool box with tools
105. Craftsman jack
106. Stihl Hedgetrimmer
107. Poulan Power Saw
108. Leatherman Tool
109. Gold rope bracelet
110. Plastic bag with gold jewelry
111. Assorted jewelry in plastic bag
112. Master hand grinder
113. Husky air compressor
114. Sigma Camera Lense
115. Samsung Camcorder
116. Stihl chainsaw in case
117. Karcher Pressure Washer
118. Stihl power saw
119. Tradesman Chop Saw
120. Rachet tool set in bifold box
121. Stanley Jump Box
122. Stihl Bar Chain Oil
123. Schumacher Battery Charger
124. Mr Boston box with various tools
125. Crossbow with scope
126. Bosch Palm Router
127. Pittsburgh Red Handled Flat Screwdriver
128. Sweet Sixteen Charm
129. Assorted jewelry in plastic bag & car stereo
“If you wish to make claim to any item, you may make claim by contacting the Evidence Custodian, or Lt. Shelly Hartley at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-759-1554. Claimants are required to provide Proof of Ownership at the time the claim is made.”
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said there will be additional power tools sold separately as well as a number of bicycles that will be sold as one lot.
